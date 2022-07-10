Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €220.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($229.17) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €260.00 ($270.83) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($215.63) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($243.75) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA RI opened at €177.85 ($185.26) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($141.93). The company’s 50-day moving average is €179.47 and its 200 day moving average is €190.03.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.