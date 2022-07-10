Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Lifted by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177,679 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for approximately 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 2.81% of Perrigo worth $145,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares during the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 263,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Perrigo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.10 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

