Phantasma (SOUL) Market Capitalization Hits $21.69 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $21.69 million and $285,799.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.33 or 1.00084619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00041676 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00024235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

