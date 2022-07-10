Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

