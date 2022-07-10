Phore (PHR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Phore (PHR) traded up 29.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $313,022.13 and $5.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,282,170 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.