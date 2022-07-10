Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

