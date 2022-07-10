Piper Sandler Trims Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Target Price to $2.00

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

CNFR stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Conifer has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

