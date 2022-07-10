Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of POLA stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Polar Power by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in Polar Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

