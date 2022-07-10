Project TXA Price Reaches $1.20 (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $1.87 million worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00005746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded up 318% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00132281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

