Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$511.94 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. CSFB decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

Shares of HBM opened at C$4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -8.09. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

