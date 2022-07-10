Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Aisin Co. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Aisin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Aisin’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Aisin has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

