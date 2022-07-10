Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Quad/Graphics makes up about 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,013,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 406,825 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 80,743.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 50,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE QUAD opened at $2.74 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $744.20 million during the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Profile (Get Rating)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.