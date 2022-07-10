Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and $26,469.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,060.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,174.15 or 0.05575180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00255443 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00583581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00072686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00513672 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,397,265 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.