Quark Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $979,961.49 and approximately $74,991.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,445,675 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

