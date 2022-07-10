RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Price Target Lowered to €970.00 at Berenberg Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €1,055.00 ($1,098.96) to €970.00 ($1,010.42) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RTLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($768.75) to €689.00 ($717.71) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €670.00 ($697.92) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $717.25.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $595.00 on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $517.50 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $599.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $721.83.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

