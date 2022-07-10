Ravencoin Classic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,692.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $253,659.29 and approximately $6,692.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,060.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,174.15 or 0.05575180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00255443 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00583581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00072686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00513672 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

