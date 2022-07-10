Raymond James Boosts Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target to $30.00

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.