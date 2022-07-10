Raymond James Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$35.50

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.11.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$24.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 31.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.12.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 115.31%.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,364 shares in the company, valued at C$771,826.52. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total value of C$317,948.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,134.53. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,562 shares of company stock worth $5,779,949.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

