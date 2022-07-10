Raymond James Raises AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$35.50

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATGFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

