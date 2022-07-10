Raymond James Raises AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$35.50

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATGFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

AltaGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

