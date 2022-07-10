Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.