RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0020

RED (RED) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, RED has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $262,135.87 and approximately $15,414.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00027005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00249324 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002262 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars.

