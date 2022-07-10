Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 89.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

