Reviewing SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) & Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SCVX and Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCVX and Energy Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A Energy Recovery $103.90 million 10.88 $14.27 million $0.27 74.04

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% Energy Recovery 14.23% 8.54% 7.25%

Summary

Energy Recovery beats SCVX on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. in the cybersecurity sector. It intends to focus its search for a business in the cybersecurity sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. The company also offers a solution to reduce energy consumption in natural gas processing and in refrigeration systems that use carbon dioxide. It provides its products under the ERI, Ultra PX, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, PX PowerTrain, VorTeq, IsoBoost, AT, and AquaBold names to large engineering, procurement, and construction firms; end-users and industry consultants; original equipment manufacturers; and aftermarket customers. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

