REVV (REVV) Reaches Market Cap of $4.55 Million

REVV (REVV) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, REVV has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $444,744.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,920.71 or 1.00013009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002707 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.