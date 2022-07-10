RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Hits Market Cap of $28.17 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $28.17 million and $5.98 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00131132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.