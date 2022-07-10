Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 4,200 ($50.86) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 6,500 ($78.71).

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($88.40) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,000 ($72.66) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($70.23) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.44) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,550 ($55.10) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,500 ($66.60).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,835 ($58.55) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,381.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,529.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.81). The company has a market capitalization of £78.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 446.03.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.03), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,551.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

