Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.15 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.15 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of RIOFF stock opened at 0.13 on Wednesday. Rio2 has a 52-week low of 0.08 and a 52-week high of 0.67.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

