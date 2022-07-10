Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.15 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.15 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of RIOFF stock opened at 0.13 on Wednesday. Rio2 has a 52-week low of 0.08 and a 52-week high of 0.67.
Rio2 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio2 (RIOFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.