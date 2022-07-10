Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RKWBF. Societe Generale raised shares of Rockwool A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rockwool A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,308.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $248.00 on Thursday. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $192.37 and a 1-year high of $531.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.46.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

