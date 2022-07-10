Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €30.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UN01. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.35) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.63) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of UN01 opened at €10.92 ($11.38) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. Uniper has a 12-month low of €12.76 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($44.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

