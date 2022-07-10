Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$113.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DOO. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$136.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$86.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.88. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 12.0699992 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.89%.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.