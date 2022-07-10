Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target to C$1.25

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

