Ruler Protocol One Day Volume Hits $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

