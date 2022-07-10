Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.20 ($20.00) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 1.44. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $92.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

Ryanair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.