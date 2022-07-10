Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,444 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 603,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after acquiring an additional 383,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,788 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBRA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -244.89%.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

