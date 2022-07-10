Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 52,803 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

SSO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 3,632,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,558,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

