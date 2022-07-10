Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,761. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.57. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.