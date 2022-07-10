Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 4.1% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $53,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VXF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,413. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average of $155.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

