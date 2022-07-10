Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 604 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

