Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,354. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37.

