Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day moving average of $280.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $334.52. The stock has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

