Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 713,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 466,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

