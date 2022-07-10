Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $25,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,871,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,025. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78.

