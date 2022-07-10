Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 6,256 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

