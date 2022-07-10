Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. 2,099,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,508. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

