Scotiabank Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$7.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

Shares of HBM opened at C$4.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.59. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

