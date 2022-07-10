Scotiabank Cuts Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$0.20

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TREVF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.55.

TREVF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

