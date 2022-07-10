SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

SEIC stock opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 93.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 93,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 445,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 75.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

