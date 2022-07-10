Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of SQNS opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its position in Sequans Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

