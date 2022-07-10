Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

MCRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $373.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.23. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $21.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional bought 8,738,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $27,525,465.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875,711 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,489.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1,802.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 238,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 225,775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

