Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $4.05 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $373.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional acquired 8,738,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,525,465.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,875,711 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,489.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

